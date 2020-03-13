Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. NRG Energy’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 52,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $1,982,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 137,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,210,598.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

