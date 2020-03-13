Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axis Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Axis Capital also posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Axis Capital will report full year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axis Capital.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.29.

Shares of AXS opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average of $61.31. Axis Capital has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.08%.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axis Capital (AXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.