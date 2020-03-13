Brokerages Set $9.00 Price Target for Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.37) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Check Cap an industry rank of 53 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Check Cap alerts:

CHEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Check Cap in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Dawson James initiated coverage on Check Cap in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Check Cap stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Check Cap has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Cap will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

See Also: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.