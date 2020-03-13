Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,370 ($70.64) target price on shares of Berkeley Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 3,830 ($50.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 4,570 ($60.12) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Berkeley Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 3,953 ($52.00) to GBX 3,860 ($50.78) in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,940.55 ($64.99).

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 3,655 ($48.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,077.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,630.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,416 ($44.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16).

In related news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,040 ($66.30), for a total transaction of £70,207.20 ($92,353.59). Also, insider Glyn Barker bought 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, for a total transaction of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

