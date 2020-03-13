Zacks: Analysts Set $27.00 Price Target for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Universal Insurance an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.06. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $32.46. The firm has a market cap of $650.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.53 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,485,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,986,733.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Downes bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,488,682 shares in the company, valued at $31,842,907.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,000 shares of company stock worth $191,900 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Insurance (UVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.