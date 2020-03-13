Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 2.86

News coverage about Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Ford Motor earned a news impact score of 2.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE F opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on F shares. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.98.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

