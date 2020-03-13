Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 48,929 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 52,190 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.38.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

