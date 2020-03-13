Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 717 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,530 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after purchasing an additional 237,270 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,644 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,780,000 after purchasing an additional 150,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,511,000 after purchasing an additional 142,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.50.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $99.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.99. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

