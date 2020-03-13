Franklin Resources Inc. Has $65.18 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 939,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 112,777 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.33% of Cadence Design Systems worth $65,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,471,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 385.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,502,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 15,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,165,723.29. Following the transaction, the president now owns 410,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,970,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,259 shares of company stock valued at $28,377,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

