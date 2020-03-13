Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 251,091 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,552,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,091 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.79% of Under Armour worth $76,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Under Armour by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after purchasing an additional 515,462 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Under Armour by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.32.

Under Armour stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Under Armour Inc has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

