Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 203,130 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 203,130 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.03% of Wingstop worth $76,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Wingstop by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $68.26 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a twelve month low of $63.92 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 98.93, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.17.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

