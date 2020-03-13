Franklin Resources Inc. Has $78.96 Million Position in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,384,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,724 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.84% of Baozun worth $78,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Baozun by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Baozun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Baozun by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Baozun by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Baozun by 61,885.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BZUN shares. BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Baozun to $40.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

BZUN opened at $28.10 on Friday. Baozun Inc has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

