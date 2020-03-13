Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,345 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NG. JNE Partners LLP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,938,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,445,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after buying an additional 767,600 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,344,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after buying an additional 743,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after buying an additional 226,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $551,730.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,527.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 62,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $480,092.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,426.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,782 shares of company stock worth $2,197,036 in the last quarter.

NG stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $9.80.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

NG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.