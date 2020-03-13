Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,837,000 after acquiring an additional 345,138 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,466,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $99,890,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total value of $270,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,330,712.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,198 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $176.66 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $176.54 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.96 and a 200-day moving average of $237.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

