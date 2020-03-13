Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,407 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,764 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,076.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

