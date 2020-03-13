Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 1,994 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,269 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.4% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,764,513 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,697,577,000 after purchasing an additional 91,465 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 17,181 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 643,050 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,409,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $139.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,076.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

