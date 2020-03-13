Islay Capital Management LLC Invests $2.80 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,728 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.7% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $139.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,076.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.63 and its 200 day moving average is $153.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $113.78 and a 1 year high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

