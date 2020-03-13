Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $29.27 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.7% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $248.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,120.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.