Deer Park Road Management Comp Acquires 21,644 Shares of Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 21,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $265,571.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RESI stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $667.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. Front Yard Residential Corp has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $13.28.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.78 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 26.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESI. Man Group plc increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 855,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 543,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,290,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 269,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Front Yard Residential by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 121,060 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.