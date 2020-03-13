Insider Selling: Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells $128,523.52 in Stock

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $128,523.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $32.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.82. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $169,465,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Hess by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,050,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,648 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after purchasing an additional 645,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 590,879 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.