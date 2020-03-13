Bradley S. Seaman Buys 6,000 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.63. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.68 and a 1-year high of $36.65.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

