American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 195,411 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.11% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,209,000 after acquiring an additional 389,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 9,813.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 147,714 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 146,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,038,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director John F. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,886.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered American Axle & Manufact. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:AXL opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

