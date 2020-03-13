Kirk Somers Sells 2,788 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $124,456.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,371.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 18th, Kirk Somers sold 5,562 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $554,308.92.
  • On Thursday, February 6th, Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.
  • On Friday, January 17th, Kirk Somers sold 6,778 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $565,149.64.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Kirk Somers sold 11,038 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $640,204.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $161,000.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

