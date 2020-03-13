Kirk Somers Sells 2,788 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) insider Kirk Somers sold 2,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $124,456.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,371.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Kirk Somers sold 5,562 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $554,308.92.

On Thursday, February 6th, Kirk Somers sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Kirk Somers sold 6,778 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $565,149.64.

On Monday, December 16th, Kirk Somers sold 11,038 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $640,204.00.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.77. Cardlytics Inc has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $161,000.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

