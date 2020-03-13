Horseman Capital Management Ltd Sells 6,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL opened at $248.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,120.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.73.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

