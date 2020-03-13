MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 207,100 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 491,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 207,100 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $144,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $112,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $135,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.73.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $248.23 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

