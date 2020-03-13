Jeffrey S. Finnin Sells 1,048 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $109,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $95.42 and a 12-month high of $123.68.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

