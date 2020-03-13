Robert L. Boughner Acquires 2,500 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Stock

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SWX opened at $52.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.70. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $51.46 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1,107.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after acquiring an additional 502,029 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $39,148,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,016,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,228,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $2,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

