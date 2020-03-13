Ray G. Young Buys 5,000 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Stock

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:IP opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.48. International Paper Co has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $47.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

