Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Short Interest Update

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,300,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 38,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

UBER stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.72.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at $181,634,557.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,520,404 shares of company stock valued at $414,173,189 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.