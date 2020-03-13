Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of UTL stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Unitil has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $65.76. The stock has a market cap of $906.91 million, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Unitil by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

