Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 121.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $13,160,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $115.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $113.59 and a one year high of $147.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.42.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

