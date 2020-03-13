Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Boosted by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695,443 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,848,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,831,000 after purchasing an additional 443,480 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,257,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,126,000 after purchasing an additional 258,755 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,753,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $19,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.35 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.55.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

