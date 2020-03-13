Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $22,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

VLO opened at $43.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.49. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.69 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

