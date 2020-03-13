Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,360 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $24,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $104.87 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.37.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.