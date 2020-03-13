Boston Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,680 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,405,000 after buying an additional 728,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,001,000 after buying an additional 301,484 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after buying an additional 532,711 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,737,000 after buying an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after buying an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $49.21 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

