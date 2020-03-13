Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $33.91 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. Raytheon comprises about 0.6% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $33,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTN stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.09.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RTN. Citigroup lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

