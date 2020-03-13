Boston Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,147,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,036 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $43,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.