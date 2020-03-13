Blair William & Co. IL Sells 457 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Illumina were worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Illumina by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 64,590 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $2,637,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,088 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Illumina stock opened at $223.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.32 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,867 shares of company stock worth $573,756. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

