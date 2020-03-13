Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.