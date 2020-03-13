Blair William & Co. IL Has $17.09 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

DEO stock opened at $125.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average of $162.32.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

