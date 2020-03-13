Blair William & Co. IL Has $17.09 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Diageo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 9.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

DEO stock opened at $125.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average of $162.32.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: What is a put option?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Robert L. Boughner Acquires 2,500 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Stock
Robert L. Boughner Acquires 2,500 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Stock
Ray G. Young Buys 5,000 Shares of International Paper Co Stock
Ray G. Young Buys 5,000 Shares of International Paper Co Stock
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Getting Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Getting Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows
Uber Technologies Inc Short Interest Update
Uber Technologies Inc Short Interest Update
Unitil Co. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Unitil Co. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc.
Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report