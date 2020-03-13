Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 11,097 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $17,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.