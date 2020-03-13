Blair William & Co. IL Buys 45,212 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,212 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.72% of Yeti worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yeti by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Yeti by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after buying an additional 34,259 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC boosted its position in Yeti by 53.3% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yeti during the third quarter worth about $1,628,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Yeti by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,507,384 shares of company stock worth $398,477,348 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, December 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Shares of Yeti stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.81. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

