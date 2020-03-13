Blair William & Co. IL Trims Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $17,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.00.

NYSE BDX opened at $220.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $220.54 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.26.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,068 shares of company stock worth $33,334,060. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.