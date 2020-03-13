Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,379 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Target were worth $18,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in Target by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 53,196 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.93. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

