Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $177.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.50. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $169.27 and a 12-month high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

