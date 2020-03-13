Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $226.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $225.81 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

