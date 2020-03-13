Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89,398 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $21,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $967,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.6% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura raised Ulta Beauty from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.78.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $198.54 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $368.83. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.87.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

