Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 568,458 Shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,458 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 3.16% of Repay worth $18,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Repay by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 829,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Repay in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $712.89 million, a P/E ratio of -55.46 and a beta of -0.06. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

