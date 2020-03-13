Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 63,738 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 63,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.22% of Trimble worth $23,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Trimble stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.86. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,138,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,521.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

