Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $23,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.68.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $116.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

